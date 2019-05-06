Fisher was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Fisher will head back to Round Rock after serving as the Astros' 26th man during their two-game series against the Angels in Monterrey, Mexico over the weekend. Fisher went hitless in just one at-bat during his time with the Astros. He'll continue to toil away in the minors; through 20 games with the Express this season, he owns a .296/.380/.568 slash line with six homers and one stolen base.

More News
Our Latest Stories