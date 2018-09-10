Athletics' Brett Anderson: One step closer to return
Anderson (forearm) experienced no setbacks Sunday following his 45-pitch simulated game Saturday and is being considered to start either Wednesday or Thursday versus the Orioles, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.
Manager Bob Melvin had indicated Saturday that how Anderson felt Sunday would largely dictate the path forward for the veteran southpaw. With Anderson having apparently emerged from his workload without any complications, he's poised to make a return just a few days over the minimum 10 days his disabled list stint required.
