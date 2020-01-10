Athletics' Chad Pinder: Gets just over $2 million
Pinder has agreed to a one-year, $2.025 million deal with the A's, avoiding arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This was Pinder's first year eligible for the arbitration process, and he receives a healthy raise. Look for him to reprise his super-utility role in 2020.
