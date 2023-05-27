Pinder plans to retire from professional baseball after playing for Triple-A Gwinnett in Saturday's game versus Durham, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Pinder will bring an end to an 11-year playing career in which he spent parts of seven seasons in the majors, all with Oakland. The utility man slashed .242/.294/.417 with 62 home runs and 197 RBI over 1,740 plate appearances at the major-league level. He most recently attended spring training with the Nationals after signing with the team on a minor-league deal over the winter, but he was released earlier this month. He then signed with Atlanta and slashed .333/.357/.593 over his first six games with Gwinnett, but since a promotion to the big leagues didn't look to be in the forecast anytime soon, the 31-year-old is choosing to step away from the game.