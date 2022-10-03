Pinder went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Pinder was effective from the No. 3 spot in the order, knocking three singles and scoring in the fifth and ninth innings. He'd gone 3-for-25 over 11 games since his last multi-hit effort. The versatile 30-year-old is up to a .234/.261/.383 slash line with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases through 108 contests. He continues to lack a defined place in the lineup, which has caused his playing time to dwindle down the stretch.