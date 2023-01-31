Pinder signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Pinder appeared in 111 games a season ago for Oakland, slashing .235/.263/.385 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, two stolen bases and 38 runs scored. He figures to compete for a spot in the outfield with TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley and Stuart Fairchild, however, Murray notes that Pinder has taken reps in center field and at shortstop over the offseason to put himself in a position to crack the Opening Day roster.