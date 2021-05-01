Pinder (knee) could begin a rehab assignment in approximately 10 days and get simulated game work next week, the Associated Press reports.

Pinder has been involved in baseball activities for some time now and began a running progression approximately a week ago, but this report helps bring the remaining timeline of his recovery into further focus. The valued utility asset seems like he could realistically return to action at some point during the latter portion of May if all goes well with his upcoming increase in activity level.