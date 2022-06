Pinder is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Pinder had started at three different spots (left field, right field and designated hitter) over the past three contests, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with right-hander Jameson Taillon on the mound for New York. Though the righty-hitting Pinder should play regularly against left-handed pitching, the Athletics are likely to deploy him more selectively against righties.