Athletics' Chad Pinder: Takes seat Sunday
Pinder is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder doesn't have a direct line to an everyday role at any position, but his ability to play the middle-infield and corner-outfield spots had allowed him to pick up starts in six of the last seven contests. He'll still likely sit out a few times per week over the final month and a half of the season, but since the rebuilding Athletics view Pinder as a member of their long-term core, he should see at least semi-regular starts down the stretch. Pinder has made a case for the extra at-bats by going 12-for-35 (.343 average) with four RBI and six runs since being activated from the 10-day disabled list July 31.
