The Athletics have selected Clarke with the 127th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound outfielder played at Cal State Northridge and rebounded from a slow start to have a solid 2021 season. Clarke's massive frame gives him plus power with opportunity for improvement, but his most notable improvements in recent years have been to his hit tool. Arm limitations will likely restrict Clarke to center or left field.