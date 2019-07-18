Athletics' Homer Bailey: Turns in strong start
Bailey (8-6) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mariners.
Bailey turned in a strong start in his Athletics debut, allowing no home runs while also surrendering no free passes. His only real trouble came in the second inning when he allowed both of his earned runs, though he conceded only two hits in his remaining four innings of work. Bailey generated 24 combined swinging and called strikes, a strong tally for 87 total pitches. He'll look to build on this strong debut in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Houston.
