Bailey didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's contest between the Tigers and the Twins. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while fanning three across three innings.

Bailey was activated from the 45-day injured list Tuesday and, as expected, he didn't go deep into the game -- this was just his second appearance of the 2020 season. It remains to be seen what role Bailey will have with the Twins during the playoffs, but it's not out of the question to see him come out of the bullpen since he spent most of the season sidelined with a biceps tendinitis.