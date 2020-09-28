The Twins released Bailey on Saturday.
Minnesota signed Bailey to a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason with the hope that he would step in as a capable fifth starter, but a biceps injury essentially wiped out his 2020 campaign. He was able to return from the 45-day injured list last week and gave up one run over three innings in a spot start, but since Bailey wasn't a serious candidate to make the Twins' postseason roster, the team opted to cut him loose. He's now free to sign with another organization and should get the chance to compete for a rotation else elsewhere next spring.