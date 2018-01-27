Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Role remains up in air

Manager Bob Melvin said Hahn could be an option out of the bullpen in 2018, though he'll be stretched out as a starter, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hahn worked primarily as a starter for Oakland last season, starting 13 of his 14 appearances for the big club and posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across those outings. He'll compete for an Opening Day role in the Athletics' rotation in 2018, though there's a chance he winds up in the bullpen if he struggles as a starter in spring.