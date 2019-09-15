Athletics' Joakim Soria: Almost over elbow injury
Soria hasn't made a relief appearance since Sept. 6 due to an elbow issue but was cleared to play catch prior to Sunday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
If not for the expanded September roster, Soria likely would have landed on the injured list at the time the elbow issue first cropped up. The fact that Soria was seen throwing again suggests he's mostly moved past the issue, though he's uncertain to be available out of the bullpen in the series finale in Texas.
