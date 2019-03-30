Soria (0-1) failed to record an out in a loss to the Angels on Friday, allowing four earned runs on three hits and a walk.

The former closer was called on to start the eighth with the Athletics cruising following a masterful six innings from starter Marco Estrada and a perfect seventh from Lou Trivino. Soria proceeded to yield singles to Jonathan Lucroy and Brian Goodwin before surrendering a double to Kole Calhoun that plated both. Despite a rocky start to the season that's now seen him give up five earned runs across three outings, Soria is expected to be relied on as one of several setup options ahead of closer Blake Treinen this year.