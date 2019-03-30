Athletics' Joakim Soria: Unravels in loss
Soria (0-1) failed to record an out in a loss to the Angels on Friday, allowing four earned runs on three hits and a walk.
The former closer was called on to start the eighth with the Athletics cruising following a masterful six innings from starter Marco Estrada and a perfect seventh from Lou Trivino. Soria proceeded to yield singles to Jonathan Lucroy and Brian Goodwin before surrendering a double to Kole Calhoun that plated both. Despite a rocky start to the season that's now seen him give up five earned runs across three outings, Soria is expected to be relied on as one of several setup options ahead of closer Blake Treinen this year.
More News
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Strong performances continue•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Makes spring debut•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: In line for debut•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Nearing return to game action•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Battling hip discomfort•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Reaches deal with Oakland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...