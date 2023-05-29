The Athletics will call up Bride from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Monday's game versus Atlanta, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He'll join the active roster as a replacement for first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who will be designated for assignment. Bride has put together a .308/.416/.577 slash line with eight home runs in 43 games with Las Vegas this season. The 27-year-old had just a .548 OPS in 58 contests with Oakland in 2022. Bride is capable of playing first base, second base and third base and can also fill in at catcher, although he hasn't caught at all this season. He bats from the right side and could be short-side platoon mate for Ryan Noda at first base or Jace Peterson at third base.