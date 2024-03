The Marlins optioned Bride to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Bride logged 106 plate appearances in the majors with Oakland in 2023, but he'll likely have a tougher path to meaningful action in the big leagues with the Marlins, who acquired him in February. The 28-year-old should play on an everyday basis for Jacksonville to begin the 2024 campaign and will likely need one of the Marlins' corner infielders to fall victim to an injury before he receives an opportunity with the big club.