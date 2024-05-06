Bride was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After being called up Saturday, Bride went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Athletics. With Jake Burger (oblique) returning from the 10-day injured list Monday, Bride was the odd man out on the major-league roster and he'll head back to Jacksonville. The 28-year-old has produced a .349 batting average with seven homers, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base over 86 at-bats in 25 games at Triple-A this season.