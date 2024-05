The Marlins recalled Bride from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Bride played in five games for the Marlins at the beginning of the season, going 1-for-7 with a walk over that span. He was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on April 4, and he has been tearing it up in the minors with a .349 batting average and 1.180 OPS over 110 plate appearances. To make room for Bride, Miami optioned right-hander Woo-suk Go to Triple-A Jacksonville.