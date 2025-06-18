Bride started at third base and went 1-for-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Reds. He ended an 0-for-25 skid at the plate with a fifth inning single before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

Bride was hitting just .133 with a .378 OPS in 20 games since May 1 before Tuesday. He was likely a candidate to be sent down or released, but now could see an increase in playing time if he can get going at the plate with Royce Lewis back on the injured list with a groin injury.