Rangers' Jonah Bride: Promoted, starting Sunday

The Rangers selected Bride's contract from Triple-A Round Rock, and he's starting at third base and batting eighth Sunday against the Orioles.

Bride was released from his minor-league contract with the Rangers in mid-July but re-signed with the organization a few days later and is now getting his first look in the majors of 2026. The 30-year-old struggled to a .435 OPS in 45 games between Miami and Minnesota last season, but he's enjoyed a productive campaign at Round Rock this year with 10 homers, nine steals and a .284/.404/.428 slash line in 431 plate appearances.