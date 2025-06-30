Twins' Jonah Bride: DFA'd by Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bride was designated for assignment by the Twins on Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bride got the start at third base in Sunday night's 3-0 loss to the Tigers and went 0-for-2 with one strikeout before he was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning. In 80 trips to the plate with Minnesota, Bride slashed a miserable .170/.248/.188 with just two doubles, three RBI, four runs scored and a 23:6 K:BB. Royce Lewis (hamstring) is a logical candidate to be activated from the 10-day injured list with Bride removed from the 40-man roster.