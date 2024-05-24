Alek Manoah SP TOR Toronto • #6 • Age: 26 Matchup at CHW Rostered 71% Alek Manoah certainly seems to have regained his control and, with it, his potential to dominate on the hill. Provided he keeps it going Friday against the Tigers, then he's well primed for a posh matchup against the White Sox in Week 10 (May 27-June 2).

Zack Littell SP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. OAK, at BAL Rostered 71% Zack Littell has been a nice find for the Rays, demonstrating more strikeout potential than in past seasons to go along with his usual pristine control. He's almost a must with two starts, particularly since one is against the Athletics.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Matchup at BOS Rostered 72% There aren't many surefire matchup plays, so I'm defaulting to Reese Olson here, believing him to be one of the more under-rostered pitchers in CBS Sports leagues. Still, it's telling that he ranks this high even after leaving his last start with a bruised hip, which brings added risk.

Christian Scott P NYM N.Y. Mets • #96 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. ARI Rostered 68% Speaking of added risk, Christian Scott actually has a difficult matchup against the Diamondbacks this week, but it's such an injustice that a pitcher so talented could be so available still. Kind of says something about the streamer options this week that he's as high as fourth.

Alec Marsh SP KC Kansas City • #48 • Age: 26 Matchups at MIN, vs. SD Rostered 39% Alec Marsh is one of several Royals pitchers making a surprise contribution this year, and while the underlying numbers suggest it's too good to be true, his two starts make him usable in a points league, at least. The matchups could be better.

Cooper Criswell SP BOS Boston • #64 • Age: 27 Matchups at BAL, vs. DET Rostered 17% Cooper Criswell falls into the same category as Alec Marsh in that he's keeping runs off the board, but not in a way that's especially durable. If you could use an extra start in a points league, though, he's among the best you'll find on the waiver wire and at least has one promising matchup against the Tigers.

Cole Irvin SP BAL Baltimore • #19 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. BOS, vs. TB Rostered 52% Cole Irvin's one misfire this month was when he was asked to step in for an injured John Means last time out. He has historically struggled with the long ball, but that's been less of an issue this year and is a lower threat at home, where he'll be making both of his starts this week.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 25 Matchup at SEA Rostered 20% Jose Soriano has had his ups and downs since moving into the starting rotation, but his pure stuff makes a compelling upside case, particularly when going against a Mariners lineup with far and away the highest strikeout rate against righties.

Matt Waldron SP SD San Diego • #61 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 11% You can never be sure what you're getting from a knuckleballer in any given start, but Matt Waldron has had it working lately, delivering a 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12.9 K/9 over his last three. And he's facing a bad Marlins lineup this time around.