Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
TOR Toronto • #25 • Age: 27
Despite a low batting average (which is kind of the norm in the league right now), Daulton Varsho has been productive enough that he really shouldn't be as available as he is. I'd say he's close to a must even in three-outfielder leagues with the Blue Jays having the third-best hitter matchups this week.
TOR Toronto • #36 • Age: 25
Davis Schneider has cooled off since forcing his way into the lineup with his usual power and patience, but he bats leadoff most days and is poised to heat up again with matchups like Nick Nastrini, Mike Clevinger, Chris Flexen, Bailey Falter and Martin Perez.
Andy Pages CF
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #84 • Age: 23
Andy Pages has fallen out of favor in Fantasy with his multi-week slump, but he still offers impactful power in a primo lineup spot. The toughest pitcher he's facing this week is either Tylor Megill or Austin Gomber, which is to say the matchups are precisely the sort that could resuscitate his bat.
STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 26
The matchups are merely so-so, but Lars Nootbaar is here maily because he's too good to be so available still. He's slashing .283/.415/.547 with four homers in his past 16 games and is especially appealing in points leagues because of his stellar plate discipline.
TOR Toronto • #9 • Age: 29
A catcher is only worth starting at catcher (and not, say, a utility spot), but if you just so happen to have an opening at catcher, you couldn't ask for a better pickup than Danny Jansen right now. Not only is he blazing hot but he's squaring off against a procession of scrubs this week, as we've already covered.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 36
J.D. Martinez hasn't quite found his footing yet, but there will come a point this year when he's considered must-start and rostered everywhere. A seven-game week with only one front-line pitcher on the schedule (Tyler Glasnow) seems like a good time to bank on the inevitable.
Jesse Winker LF
WAS Washington • #6 • Age: 30
The Nationals are one of just 10 teams playing seven games this week, and only one of the opposing pitchers is a lefty. Starting against lefties is what's dragged down Jesse Winker's numbers this year. He's batting .269 (28 for 104) with five homers and an .858 OPS against righties.
Luis Garcia 2B
WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 24
Winker may struggle against lefties, but Luis Garcia doesn't even get to play against them. He's batting .298 with an .821 OPS against righties, though, and will get to face six this week, including some vulnerable ones like A.J. Smith-Shawver, Ben Lively and Xzavion Curry.
Brandon Lowe 2B
TB Tampa Bay • #8 • Age: 29
Brandon Lowe is notoriously streaky and has yet to show off his power stroke this season, having only recently returned from an oblique injury. It's not unreasonable to think he could go off this week, though, with the Rays having the fifth-best hitter matchups. Three of their games are against the Athletics' pitching staff and five are against right-handers.
Josh Bell 1B
MIA Miami • #9 • Age: 31
The Marlins' matchups are decent enough with pitchers like Michael King, Matt Waldron, Jose Urena Michael Lorenzen and Dane Dunning on the schedule, which is reason to think Josh Bell could continue his hot hitting. He's batting .350 (14 for 40) with two homers over his past 10 games, and clearly the corner infield options are lacking this week.
Best hitter matchups for Week 10
1. Guardians @COL3, WAS3
2. Blue Jays @CHW3, PIT3
3. Dodgers @NYM3, COL3
4. Braves WAS4, OAK3
5. Rays OAK3, @BAL3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 10
1. Pirates @DET2, @TOR3
2. Angels NYY3, @SEA3
3. Tigers PIT2, @BOS4
4. Astros @SEA4, MIN3
5. Athletics @TB3, @ATL3