Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 27-June 2). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|2
|3
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|4
|5
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|6
|7
|8
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|9
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|10
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|11
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|12
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|13
|14
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|15
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
B. Snell SP SF Blake Snell SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|21
C. Criswell SP BOS Cooper Criswell SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|22
|23
|24
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|25
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|26
R. Gasser SP MIL Robert Gasser SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|27
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|28
L. Lynn SP STL Lance Lynn SP STL
|
@
|
@
|29
|30
|31
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|32
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|33
X. Curry SP CLE Xzavion Curry SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|34
|35
|36
|37
N. Nastrini SP CHW Nick Nastrini SP CHW
|
vs
|
@