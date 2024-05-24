justin-steele.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 27-June 2). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
BOS
Boston
2
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
3
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
SD
San Diego
5
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
6
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
7
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
8
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SF
San Francisco
9
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
10
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
11
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
Advisable in most cases
12
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
13
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
14
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
KC
Kansas City
15
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
16
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
17
A. Marsh SP KC Alec Marsh SP KC
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
SD
San Diego
18
G. Stone SP LAD Gavin Stone SP LAD
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
COL
Colorado
19
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
20
B. Snell SP SF Blake Snell SP SF
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
21
C. Criswell SP BOS Cooper Criswell SP BOS
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
22
C. Irvin SP BAL Cole Irvin SP BAL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
No thanks
23
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
24
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
25
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
26
R. Gasser SP MIL Robert Gasser SP MIL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
27
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
SEA
Seattle
28
L. Lynn SP STL Lance Lynn SP STL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
29
B. Brown RP CHC Ben Brown RP CHC
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
30
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
31
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
32
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
33
X. Curry SP CLE Xzavion Curry SP CLE
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
WAS
Washington
34
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
TEX
Texas
35
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
36
M. Spence RP OAK Mitch Spence RP OAK
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
37
N. Nastrini SP CHW Nick Nastrini SP CHW
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee