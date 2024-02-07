The Marlins acquired Bride from the Athletics on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Bride was designated for assignment Friday following the Athletics' acquisition of Ross Stripling, and he'll now look to carve out a role for himself with the Marlins. Bride owns just a .528 OPS across 293 plate appearances in his MLB career, though he slashed .305/.432/.544 in the minors last season. Jordan Groshans was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.