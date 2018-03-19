Joyce (elbow), who went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run in Sunday's 14-0 Cactus League win over the White Sox while serving as the designated hitter, will play in the outfield during a Monday minor-league game, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Joyce has exclusively served as the DH for three consecutive games, as the team has tried to give his ailing elbow some much-needed rest. The veteran outfielder had progressed to throwing to the bases in a workout before Sunday's game, and he'll take it a step further Monday by taking the field in minor-league action. Joyce's pair of Sunday round trippers were his first of spring, and despite the strong afternoon, he only coaxed his exhibition average up to .179 (30 plate appearances).

