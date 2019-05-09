Athletics' Mike Fiers: Getting extra day of rest
Fiers will get an extra day of rest before his next scheduled start, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fiers was originally scheduled to take the mound Sunday against the Indians, but the A's want to give the veteran right-hander some extra time off before his next start after he fired 131 pitches -- recording his second career no-hitter in the process -- his last time out. His next start will now come in Seattle on Monday against the Mariners, while Daniel Mengden appears to be the most likely candidate to make a spot start in his place Sunday.
