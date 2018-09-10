Martini went 1-for-1 with an RBI infield single and a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday. He was also hit by a pitch.

Two runs actually crossed the plate on Martini's fourth-inning hit, yet he only received credit for one RBI due to the second one stemming from a Rougned Odor throwing error. Martini slashed .257/.361/.366 over his first big-league stint earlier this season, although that tenure finished with a 3-for-24 tally over his last seven games before an Aug. 29 demotion to Triple-A Nashville.