Martini went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs scoring during Sunday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Martini's two-run blast was his third of the season while the three hits were a season-high. Martini began the season with a bang, hammering two homers in the season opener but had collected just four more hits prior to Sunday. His outburst raised his average 59 points from .231 to .290.