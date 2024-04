Martini started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

The Reds have faced right-handed starters four times thus far and the lefty-batting Martini has served as the DH in all four. He leads the team with nine RBI and appears to thrive with runners on base. Martini is 0-for-5 with no runners on but 5-for-10 when bases are occupied.