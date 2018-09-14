Athletics' Nick Martini: Three more hits in loss
Martini went 3-for-3 with an RBI single, a double and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Thursday.
Despite a disappointing loss, Martini's play continued to be a bright spot. The young outfielder's bat has caught fire over a small sample in September, as he's now 6-for-8 with a double, two walks, two RBI and three runs over three games, the last two having been starts.
