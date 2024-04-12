Noda (hand) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Noda had sat out both of the first two games of the series against the Rangers with hand bruise suffered in batting practice, and in his return, he couldn't build on an encouraging effort he'd put together in his most recent game against the Tigers on Sunday. Noda had reached twice and scored two runs in that contest, which marks one of his most productive of a disappointing early part of the season. Through 43 plate appearances, the 28-year-old has just one extra-base hit, a double, and sports an ugly .189/.286/.216 slash line that's partly the byproduct of an elevated 32.6 percent strikeout rate.