Noda went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Noda authored the only multi-hit effort of the game for the Athletics, accomplishing the feat for the first time all season in the process. Noda's leadoff round tripper in the fifth inning was also his first time clearing the fences in 2024, and although his slash line still sits at a forgettable .190/.288/.293 through 67 plate appearances, he's now hit safely in three straight contests.