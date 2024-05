The Athletics optioned Noda to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Noda's 0-for-3 performance during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh extended his hitless streak to 28 at-bats across 11 games and gives him a putrid .128 batting average through 83 at-bats on the year. Abraham Toro will likely fill in as Oakland's everyday first baseman while Noda attempts to rediscover his swing in the minors.