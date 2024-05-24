Brown went 3-for-6 with a double, a stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Brown didn't get much of a chance to drive in runs Thursday -- the first three batters in the Athletics' order went a combined 2-for-16 with two walks. Brown made up for it by hitting well and serving as the spark to get the Oakland offense going. He also scored the winning run in a frantic 11th-inning comeback. The outfielder's three-hit effort marked his fifth straight game with at least one hit, a stretch that's raised his slash line to .206/.254/.357 for the year. He's added five home runs, three steals, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored over 134 plate appearances. Brown has often found a spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers, but there will be a bit more pressure for him to perform with Daz Cameron called up Thursday to add to the Athletics' outfield depth.