The Athletics recalled Ferguson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ferguson returns to the Athletics after being optioned down to Triple-A on Monday. The 30-year-old right-hander didn't give up a run over his first five major-league outings this season, but he gave up four runs on two hits and two walks over one inning against the Royals on May 19. Ferguson will rejoin Oakland's bullpen, while right-hander Brandon Bielak was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.