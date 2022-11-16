Macko (undisclosed) was a part of the package that the Mariners traded to the Blue Jays in return for Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Macko will make his way to Toronto after spending the first three years of his career with the Mariners' organization following his selection in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The left-hander made eight starts with High-A Everett, compiling a 3.99 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 60 strikeouts over 38.1 innings. Macko is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, but when healthy, he'll provide the Blue Jays with another potential long-term option in their rotation.