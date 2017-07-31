Valdez was shelled in Sunday's start against the Angels, as he allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk in two innings of work. He also struck out two. He didn't factor into the decision.

Valdez did pitch in the third inning, although he failed to record an out in six batters and was promptly removed from the contest. The 32-year-old required 51 pitched to complete the two frames, and even just 33 of those went for strikes. Amazingly, he didn't take the loss due to a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the ninth by the Blue Jays. Despite that, his ERA now sits at a lofty 6.59 mark on the season, making him fairly unattractive even if he does hold a rotation spot. If Aaron Sanchez (finger) is unable to return from the DL, Valdez could remain in the rotation and make his next scheduled start Saturday in Houston.