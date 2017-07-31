Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Kicked around for seven runs Sunday
Valdez was shelled in Sunday's start against the Angels, as he allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk in two innings of work. He also struck out two. He didn't factor into the decision.
Valdez did pitch in the third inning, although he failed to record an out in six batters and was promptly removed from the contest. The 32-year-old required 51 pitched to complete the two frames, and even just 33 of those went for strikes. Amazingly, he didn't take the loss due to a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the ninth by the Blue Jays. Despite that, his ERA now sits at a lofty 6.59 mark on the season, making him fairly unattractive even if he does hold a rotation spot. If Aaron Sanchez (finger) is unable to return from the DL, Valdez could remain in the rotation and make his next scheduled start Saturday in Houston.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Deals quality start in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Lined up to start Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Eyeing Monday spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Outstanding in long relief Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Back down to minors•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...