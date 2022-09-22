Tapia isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.
Tapia is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak in which he's gone 5-for-16 with a triple, two doubles, six RBI, a run and a stolen base. Whit Merrifield will take over in left field and bat eighth Thursday.
