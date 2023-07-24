Tapia elected free agency after clearing waivers Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tapia spent just over five weeks in the Milwaukee organization and slashed .173/.267/.288 over 20 games with the big club before he was cast off the 40-man roster Saturday when the Brewers called up outfield prospect Sal Frelick from Triple-A Nashville. Rather than reporting to Nashville, the 29-year-old Tapia will now look to catch on elsewhere on a minor-league or major-league deal.