Gaviglio threw five innings and took a no-decision Thursday, yielding two runs on a walk and four hits while striking out two in a win over the Rays.

It wasn't the most impressive start for the 28-year-old, but on the bright side, he didn't allow a home run for the first time since Aug. 11. Gaviglio now owns a 5.18 ERA and a 99:33 K:BB across 113 innings this season. He'll take on the Astros next Tuesday.