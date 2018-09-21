Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Allows two runs in no-decision
Gaviglio threw five innings and took a no-decision Thursday, yielding two runs on a walk and four hits while striking out two in a win over the Rays.
It wasn't the most impressive start for the 28-year-old, but on the bright side, he didn't allow a home run for the first time since Aug. 11. Gaviglio now owns a 5.18 ERA and a 99:33 K:BB across 113 innings this season. He'll take on the Astros next Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Solid in no-decision but pulled early•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard for five earned•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Will start Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Dealing with biceps injury•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Not starting Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Surrenders four, saddled with seventh loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...