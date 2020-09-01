The Blue Jays designated Gaviglio for assignment Monday.
Toronto dropped Gaviglio and infielder Brandon Drury from its 40-man roster to clear space for pitcher Ross Stripling and infielder Jonathan Villar, both of whom were acquired prior to Monday's trade deadline. Gaviglio has served mostly as a low-leverage option out of the bullpen during multiple stints with the big club this season, giving up three runs on three hits and five walks over three innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Optioned by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Back with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Sent back to alternate site•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Moves up to big club•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Role uncertain in 2020•