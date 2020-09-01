The Blue Jays designated Gaviglio for assignment Monday.

Toronto dropped Gaviglio and infielder Brandon Drury from its 40-man roster to clear space for pitcher Ross Stripling and infielder Jonathan Villar, both of whom were acquired prior to Monday's trade deadline. Gaviglio has served mostly as a low-leverage option out of the bullpen during multiple stints with the big club this season, giving up three runs on three hits and five walks over three innings.

