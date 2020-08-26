Gaviglio was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gaviglio was quite effective in his two appearances out of the bullpen since rejoining the major-league club, but he'll return to alternate camp. In his two most recent outings, he tossed two scoreless innings, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out zero. Derek Fisher (quadriceps) and Sean Reid-Foley were added to the active roster in corresponding moves.
