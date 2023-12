Perdomo (elbow) signed a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract with Atlanta on Thursday.

Perdomo was non-tendered by Atlanta last month, a few weeks after being claimed off waivers from the Pirates, but he's back now to continue his Tommy John rehab with the reigning NL East champs. The 29-year-old underwent the reconstructive elbow procedure in October, so he's doubtful to pitch at all in 2024.