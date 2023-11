Perdomo (elbow) was placed on waivers Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Perdomo appeared in 30 games out of the Pirates' bullpen in 2023 and was effective in the role. He maintained a 3.72 ERA and a more impressive 33:11 K:BB across 29 innings. As a result he may be claimed off waivers, but if not, he can elect free agency.