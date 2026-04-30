Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

I've stressed before the need for caution with any rankings adjustment this early in the season. If you go down far enough that the investment level is minimal, sure, sweeping changes are justifiable, but the genuine tried-and-trues are practically untouchable. Why? Almost anything can happen to any player in just a month's time, so if you take that first month as a cue for how the rest of that player's season will go, you're liable to look foolish.

It's with great fear and trembling, then, that I tell you I'm ready to make a move with Rafael Devers. I mocked that very idea in this same space just a week ago, but I've seen the light and it is dark indeed.

Bolstering the case is that there were already warnings signs coming into the season, which makes my sudden willingness to act a sort of confirmation bias, you could say. But if I'm responding to a continuing trend rather than a brand new development for 2026, I'm not basing my assessment on just a month's time, now am I?

The 10 biggest rankings moves for this week