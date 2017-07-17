Braves' Danny Santana: Will come off DL on Monday
Santana (infection) is expected to be activated from the DL prior to Monday's game against the Cubs, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran utility player has missed 10 games due to a leg infection. Santana will rejoin a crowded Braves bench that will also now feature Sean Rodriguez (shoulder), who's also coming off the DL on Monday.
