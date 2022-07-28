Santana (suspension) re-signed Thursday with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Santana has been available on the open market since the winter and likely would have signed with an organization in the spring had he not been handed an 80-game suspension April 4 for violating baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy. With the suspension having now lapsed, Santana is eligible to play in games, but the Red Sox are likely to send him to extended spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. for at least a week or two before assigning him to an affiliate. He should ultimately report to Triple-A Worcester, where he'll look to perform well enough to earn a look with the Red Sox as a utility man late in the season.